Pune Campus Watch: Agents lure Ukraine-returned students with offers in other nations

Barely a few weeks have passed since 20-year-old Santosh Yadav, a second-year medical student from Ukraine, was rescued via Romania as a part of Operation Ganga under which the central government airlifted Indians stranded due to the war in Ukraine.

The resident of a small town called Himmat Nagar in Nanded, Yadav is now receiving offers to become a part of ‘Mission Saraswati’. “There is an educational consultancy in Pune which has started this project under which they are calling students returning from Ukraine and offering to get our admissions done in other countries. They have offered to get us transferred to universities in Russia, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Romania at no cost,” he said.

“There are two consultancies which are consistently calling me and saying they will not charge any consultancy fees and these countries are even waiving off the current semester fees. We only have to pay fees from the next semester. But I told them that I will wait for the announcement from the Indian government which is currently working on a solution for us,” he said.

Zero consultancy fees, waiver on tuition fees, scholarships for Indian students and more are being offered to medical students who have returned from Ukraine and face an uncertain future as the authorities in India are yet to announce a decision regarding a solution for these students to continue their education.

Dr Audhoot Nirgude, a representative of MD House which recruits students for Bokovinian State Medical University in Ukraine, said several candidates had been contacted with ‘confusing’ offers.

“Online classes have already started for these students, hence most of them are engaged and not really in the mood to switch. They want to go back to Ukraine whenever the situation stabilizes; but yes, a small group of students are on edge, mainly because of parents who are looking for other options. There are consultants here who are offering free coaching and seminars through which they are luring students and then offering to send them to other countries, saying they won’t even lose a year and they will waive tuition (fees) too. But students should study the Medical Council of India rules on whether a mid-year switch will be valid,” Dr Nirgude said.

Parth Dixit, another student who has returned from Ukraine, said he recently learnt that a student switched to a university in Belarus through an agent. “We have a common WhatsApp group of students on which I learnt that a student has switched. But if you ask me, it’s not easy. What about the fees we have paid so far? Is switching directly into the second year or third year valid? And if not, will students who go there lose a year or two,” he sought to know.

Nineteen-year-old Onkar Dahale, a first-year student who returned from Ukraine, said he has joined several seminars online. “We are waiting for some decision to come from the Indian government, but we keep reading in newspapers that giving us equivalence is not possible. Even right now, the Ukraine war is going on and we don’t know when it will end. So, I am just joining the seminars to get some alternatives; but, frankly, it’s more confusing. Studying in other countries is being offered as a cakewalk but is it so? To switch to another country, learn local culture and language and, more importantly, the financial costs to our parents. There have even been some sessions by retired members of MCI here through a local consultancy which is saying that there are chances of us getting absorbed in private medical colleges here in India. But no one is giving clarity, hence students are getting desperate,” he said.