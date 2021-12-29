Pune Campus Watch: 589 additional seats for Maharashtra agriculture courses, spot admissions from January 3rd

With 589 additional seats being approved for admissions to agriculture and allied courses by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research, the state common entrance test cell has declared a revised timetable for ‘spot’ admissions to the graduate courses.

Students whose names have appeared in the merit list at the university level and those students who did not confirm admission in the previous rounds are eligible for admissions under the spot admissions round starting from January 3, 2022.



The admissions are to be done at the institute level as per the vacant seats (institute wise-list is available on the state CET cell website) as per the merit of the student. On January 3, the admissions would be done for students with 80 and more percentile scores, on January 4th for 60 and more percentile, and on January 5th, for all eligible candidates.

Similarly, a revised timetable has been declared for institute-level quota admissions. On January 4, 2022, a list of vacant seats would be declared by institutes for which admission applications would be accepted between January 6th to 7th and the selected candidates’ list would be declared by the institutes on January 8th.