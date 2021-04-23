Pune Campus Watch, 23 April, 2021: DBT to organise webinar on Genome sequencing of Covid-19

With India facing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with signs emerging of double virus mutants, this public talk will shed light for the general public with scientific information on the present scenario.

Webinar on Genome sequencing of SARS-Cov-19

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is on April 23 hosting a public webinar on ‘Genome sequencing of SARS-Cov-19’. With India facing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with signs emerging of double virus mutants, this public talk will shed light for the general public with scientific information on the present scenario. Among the speakers for the webinar, scheduled at 11.30am, include Priya Abraham, director, National Institute of Virology, S Das, director, National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Sujeet Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control, Anurag Agarwal, CSIR – Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Sudhanshu Vrati, Regional Centre for Biotechnology among others. The event can be watched live on youtube.

Essay Competition for law students

ILS Law College has organised an essay competition for its first and second year students. The participants are expected to submit their essay entries written either in English or Marathi with a word length between 2,000 and 2,500 words. The online entries must be submitted to dnyaneshwar.kendre@ilslaw.in by April 30. The topics for the competition are –

Towards Diamond Jubilee of the commencement of the Indian Constitution

Towards Swadeshi: Pros and Cons of banning foreign goods with special reference to Chinese Apps

Architect of Modern India Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and

Efficacy and viability of education in an online mode

Two of the best essays adjudged will be awarded the Raghavendra Phadnis prize.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.