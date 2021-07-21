Pune campus briefs, July 21: SPPU’s department of Pali and Buddhist studies releases Pune Indological Series’ third volume

Department of Pali and Buddhist studies completes 15 years

The Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies has completed 15 years of its being at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). To the mark the occasion, the third volume of the Pune Indological Series was released at the hands of Asheet Nath, executive director, Centre for Development for Advanced Computing (CDAC) and Nitin Karmalkar, vice chancellor, SPPU on Tuesday. The book is a modern Sanskrit translation of eight chapters from the First Part of Cervantes’s monumental Don Quixote. The Sanskrit text, typeset with a newly produced historical reconstruction of a Nagari typeface designed by August Wilhelm von Sachlegel, a Sanskrit expert, has been edited on the basis of a unique manuscript which was written in Kashmir sometime in 1936 and 1937.

PKC lecture series India@75

In the second lecture part of the India S&T@75, the Pune Knowledge Cluster is hosting its upcoming talk on July 26. The series, being organised ahead of India’s 75th year of independence, involves speakers who are fellows or associates of Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc) hailing from Pune. The talk titled ‘ Mathematical Physics and reality’ will be presented Prof Sunil Mukhi, Fellow at IASc. The event will be livestreamed at 11am on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeKc4CbHWS0DivGoAp38SsA/live

E-school on Climate Studies

The Interdisciplinary Studies on Climate Science at IIT-Bombay is hosting the 8th e-School on Climate Science and Policy. The workshop is open for final year graduates and post graduates, researchers, government and industry representatives. The online workshop will be held during August 16 – 27. Registrations on on https://docs.google.com/forms/u/0/d/1P7bwv37M2i16vFI8vN8Ny6bKO24w9_oPz6zYHuedma4/viewform?edit_requested=true are open till August 10. Some of the main themes to be covered in the e-School include climate science, climate modelling, impact assessment, climate policy, mitigation and others.