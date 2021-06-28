Pune campus diary: Earthquake response training, course in Buddhist heritage, and more

Faculty training on ‘earthquake response’

The Civil Engineering Department of the College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP) will conduct a faculty training programme on ‘Earthquake Response and Vibration Control of Lifeline Structures’. Post graduates, research scholars, faculty from AICTE recognised institutions along with government and industry employees are open to participate in the week-long training schedule during July 5 – July 9. Experts from IITs, NITs and eminent engineering colleges will be involved in the training being conducted under the ATAL Training and Learning Academy. Participants can register on https://atalacademy.aicte-india.org/ before June 30.

PG Diploma in Buddhist Heritage and Tourism

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute are jointly launching a Post Graduate Diploma course in Buddhist Heritage and Tourism starting 2021 – 2022 academic year. The three-semester course will cover Buddhist literary and philosophical heritage, history, world and Indian heritage and pilgrimage sites among many other topics. Graduates from any stream can enrol for the course. Online applications for the course can be completed by visiting Campus Common Entrance Platform of SPPU. The last date for sending applications is July 4. For queries, call on 020 – 25622129/2124/2132.

Online course on Epidemiology

The Pune Knowledge Cluster is organising an online course ‘Understanding and Exploring Epidemiology’ next month. The course is targeted towards future healthcare professionals, students of life sciences and research scholars. The six-week course will cover a range of topics under epidemiology and related research. The last date for submitting applications is July 10. The free course will be held between July 20 – August 27. The online applications can be submitted via https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeyUoqDzwa0z12Byj3xMJ3fjL9P2z_nhzZ8kCaseQqjteXWjQ/viewform

