Pune campus diary: A seminar on mutations, fun with hands-on science, and more

Opportunities in Aquatic Geochemistry

The Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) is hosting the 13th session of the weekend webinar to share information about research opportunities in science and engineering. The upcoming talk titled ‘Research Opportunities in Aquatic Geochemistry’ will be held on July 3 at 2.30pm. Gyana Ranjan Tripathy, a researcher from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER) will address the topic. Research students, fellows and interested participants can attend the session on https://bit.ly/3h8VUo5 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGPNkKrDB60Rkz8z6qLptSw

What are mutations ?

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, several scientists and government officials, globally, have repeatedly mentioned mutations of the SARS-nCov viruses. The Biology Outreach team of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), through its Chai and Why platform, is hosting a special session titled ‘Mutations’ and what they do for disease transmission. The online session will be held on July 4 at 11am. For participating, visit https://www.tifr.res.in/~outreach/.

Fun with Hands-on Science

The Science Activity Centre of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER) is hosting the 35th episode of Fun with Hands-on Science and Mathematics on July 4. The topic will be ‘Opportunistic Infections in Covid-19 and beyond’ and the session will be jointly conducted by Lt Col Mahima Lall, professor at the Armed Forces Medical College, along with IISER assistant professor Nishad Matange. Students studying in class V to XII are particularly encouraged to attend the session scheduled at 11am and can be watched live on the YouTube channel of the IISER Pune Science Activity Centre.