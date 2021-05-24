Pune campus briefs, May 24: Online course on ancient astronomy at BORI;

1) Ecology and India’s water scarcity

The Centre for Water Research at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, is hosting a talk on ecology and its role in India’s water scarcity. Jagdish Krishnaswamy, a senior researcher at Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru will speak on ‘Ecological dimensions of India’s water scarcity’. The online session, which is part of the maiden and ongoing ‘Water Talk’ series organised by IISER, Pune, is scheduled on May 26 at 5pm. Participants can register on https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIocumrpjwoGt0_3MGP0zICBKTfmKR9niGF

2) Online course on Ancient Indian Astronomy

Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) will conduct an online course for beginners in ‘Introduction to Ancient Indian Astronomy’. The week-long course will be held during June 7 – 12 in English, fee for which is Rs 900. Some of the key topics covered during the course include ancient Indian concepts about astral bodies, introduction to astronomical concepts, Indian time measurement systems, instruments and observatories, planetary motion and space, ancient Indian astronomers, Archeoastronomy among others. For attending the course, participants can register on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSef6L9krX-wgKhdNlU6SxjBOOJccKGciO6wcXWi1V0Aoqn51w/viewform

3) Talk on research and career in Climate Sciences

Young students aiming to become future climate researchers have an upcoming session informing career opportunities in Climate Sciences. Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) member and climate scientist Anoop Mahajan will speak on ‘Climate Sciences : Opportunities for Multidisciplinary Science’ part of a webinar organised by the Mumbai chapter of Indian National Academy of Sciences (INSA) on May 29. To participate in the online session, register on bit.ly/MAY-WWS