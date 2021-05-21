Pune Campus Briefs, May 21: Toy making competition in SPPU; applications begin for ‘Telescopes for All’ and more

School students, science educators and enthusiasts can participate in the upcoming toy-making competition organised by the Centre for Science Education and Communication at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The competition is open for three categories: Age 10 to 13 years, Age 14 to 17 years and 18 years and above. Registration along with payment of Rs 50 can be done here. The last date to register is May 23 and the online competition is scheduled for May 24.

World Environment Day online competition

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is organising several online competitions as part of creating awareness about climate change to mark World Environment Day. Maharashtra and Odisha have been paired for this year’s celebrations.

Short video entries (less than three minutes and 500 MB) based on the following themes will be accepted: 1) Personal life that mark our lives eco-friendly 2) History of Odisha. Scanned copies of drawings with personal details based on topics – 1) Ecosystem 2) Tribal or folk art of Odisha are open. The competition is open for all age groups with the last date for online submission being May 25. Winners will be declared on the Environment Day that is June 5. Entries to either category are permitted. The submission can be completed by visiting here.

Applications for ‘Telescopes for All 2021’ open

Astronomy enthusiasts, schools, colleges or universities keen on procuring a telescope can apply for the ‘Telescopes for All 2021’ scheme announced by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). The telescopes signed by astronauts and scientists, including Nobel laureates, will be shipped to the deserving candidates. The application process involves submitting written proposals in English along with a letter from the National Outreach Coordinator for the respective country. The submission can be made on public@oao.iau.org before June 1. The winners will be announced on June 15. For finding NOC details, visit here. For full details, check the IAU website.

