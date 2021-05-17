Pune Campus Briefs, May 17: Online course on Mahabharata, plant breeding and talk to a scientist

1) BORI to host maiden online course on Mahabharata

Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) will host an online course ’18 Parvans of Mahabharata : Introduction to the Incredible Epic’. BORI had carried out an extensive project ‘Critical Edition of Mahabharata’ compiling over 15,000 pages of various versions of this epic between 1919 and 1966. The paid course will introduce the epic from this work. The course is scheduled to begin on July 1 and enquiries for the same are open and registration will commence on June 10. Interested candidates can write to BORI at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdB0bP16ikbVyN6GLO16K2Z8rsUfxbgl5BrsQX6M_bj04krpw/viewform

2) Online course on Plant breeding Techniques

Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) has invited applications for its upcoming free course ‘Plant Breeding – New Techniques, New Skills’. The course will offer the latest techniques and methods required for real-time development of genomics technologies and skills required for the development of tools in bioinformatics. Experts from a number of agriculture and research institutes working in molecular plant breeding will address the online sessions. A total of 30 participants will be accommodated for the online course with daily sessions planned between June 12 – 25. The applications must be submitted online before May 25. Online registration can be filled on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfJGjSOEaGh9GfOZq-EDBnfMhxygXHbp3sgE4jkaW2dpdjRvQ/viewform

3) Talk to a scientist

The second edition of Talk to a Scientist hosted by India Bioscience is coming up with a Science Family Quiz. Children aged between 6 and 16 years and their families can participate in the online quiz. The theme for the quiz, scheduled on May 23, is ‘Science relevant to Health’. Interested families can register and participate in the quiz by filling the online form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZ6Q2qADOI239MfjvYM1rU1WZHL7xRrtrRHSYfHIX1FJs-cQ/viewform