Pune Campus Briefs, May 17: Four-day lecture series on COVID-19 to be conducted by Symbiosis

High school students to get a taste of liberal education

The FLAME University will be conducting its Online Summer Immersion Program (FU-SIP) 2021 from May 21 to 23. The programme offers an opportunity to high school students to gain a first-hand understanding of liberal education. The curriculum is interdisciplinary and delivered in a framework that embraces the spirit of liberal education that places special emphasis on critical thinking, research, engagement with diverse ideas and perspectives while inculcating the values of leadership, teamwork and effective communication.

The program will help students strengthen their skills through a mix of exciting academic and non-academic courses which provide a strong foundation to succeed in college, and beyond. The courses have been designed to be contemporary and relevant, with content and delivery that goes beyond what is covered in a traditional high-school classroom. The program will also help improve social awareness, impart life skills and instil a sense of empathy. For details, please visit: https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/summer-immersion-program.

Talk by young gravitational wave researcher

The Astronomy and Astrophysics group, Aakashganga, at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, will host an online talk on ‘Taming the transient sky’. Young gravitational wave researcher Varun Bhalerao of IIT-Bombay will speak on May 20 at 6 pm. The talk will focus on GROWTH-India telescope, which is the country’s first fully robotic telescope and its evolution and science. Participants can register on http://meet.google.com/gct-svtf-bdj

Public talk on Science needed to fight diseases

The Pune International Centre is hosting an online talk on ‘Science to flight Covid-19 and Cancer: Perspectives from Pune’. Prof LS Shashidhara, Dean (Research) at Ashoka University and Professor of Biology at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, will address the talk organised on May 21 at 5pm. Participants can register on https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bFHtG4oxQQym6qJCtczKzA to attend the online session.

Overcome fear of COVID

A four-day lecture series ‘Fear to Fair’ encompassing all information about COVID 19 is being held by Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre and Symbiosis Medical College for Women from 20th – 23rd. While a lot of information about the infection or vaccination is available on social media, it has also led to several misconceptions and misinformation as well leading to fear and panic amongst family, friends of the patients. To alleviate the fear and bring in fair information to the common public, SUHRC is conducting the four-day education and information series for the common man which will have experts from all fields on one single platform to disseminate knowledge and answer queries. Stalwarts will share evidence-based knowledge with all. The YouTube Live Streaming Link for the same is https://symbiosisuniversityhospital.com/live.php

Online certificate program on Commercial Courts

The ILS Law College is conducting an Online Autonomous Certificate Program On: “Commercial Courts- Law, Practice and Procedure” from May 24th to 29th. The course will enable students to study and understand Commercial Courts Act at this juncture in view of Sections 7, 9 and 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 is suspended. The program will enable the participants to understand and appreciate finer practical aspects of strategy, pleadings, nuances of arguments and the manner of conducting proceedings in the Commercial courts. Course is open to judges, lawyers, law students, legal teams of PSUs and so on.