Pune campus briefs, March 29: Admissions open for foreign students

The Centre for International Affairs (formerly International Students Centre) at Savitribai Phule Pune University has declared the beginning of the admission process for foreign students for the academic year 2021-22. The online application forms are available on https://intcentunipune.ac.in until June 30. International students (prospective) can submit hard copies/documents between June 22 to July 31. The announcement of allotment of seats would be done on July 1.

Criminal trial competition for law school students

The Symbiosis Law School, Pune is organizing the sixth edition of the Symbiosis Law School, Pune International Criminal Trial Advocacy Competition, 2021 [SICTA] which is scheduled from May 7–9, virtually. The theme for the sixth edition of SICTA is “Prosecution relating to state and judicial apparatus as an accessory towards the commission of International Crimes.” The competition shall be open to all students of the Bachelors (5 Year Course and 3 Year Course) and Masters Programme of Law, of any university. Slots for the competition shall be booked on the first-come-first-serve basis limited to 24 Teams.

Any Law College/University/Institute that wishes to participate may provisionally register by sending an email to symbiosismoot@symlaw.ac.in

Earth observation data workshop concluded

The Department of Geography at Savitribai Phule Pune University in association with ISRO Chair Professor, ISRO Cell had organised a two days training session on VEDAS ‘Visualization of Earth Observation Data and Archival System’ . The space application center- ISRO, has developed VEDAS which enables an easy and user friendly approach to access and visualize relevant data. This website contains vast and varied geospatial information available at SAC (ISRO) for visualization and analysis. It enables many geospatial applications with decision support systems in place. Interestingly, observations for the last many years in temporal fashion are available for Agriculture, Forestry, Desertification, Wetland, Snow & Glacier, Coastal zone studies, Marine ecosystems, Polar Science, Hydrology to name a few aspects. The workshop was meant to introduce VEDAS, familiarise the participants with its use and applications along with highlighting the special features.