Pune campus briefs, March 19: City scientist bags SERB fellowship

Shabana Khan, Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has bagged the DST Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) Power fellowship for 2021. Khan’s team works on developing metal-free catalysts from organometallic compounds and performs synthesis on novel compounds. The fellowship comprises a research grant of Rs 10 lakh per year for a period of three years, and a monthly fellowship worth Rs 15,000.

Free course on biodiversity of Western Ghats

Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) is organising a two-week workshop to introduce biodiversity of the Western Ghats. Doctoral students, researchers, industry and academicians, science managers from Pune can enroll for the course titled ‘A Primer on biodiversity and ecology of freshwater ecosystem of the Western Ghats’ scheduled between April 15 – 30. The free course will comprise daily hour-long lectures, a field visit and a laboratory visit to ARI. participants can enrol by registering on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSclCUCM417KRrSyvRl_Uw7oLzb_ijneOlmrV7t8Hlt17K4oyw/viewform before April 5.

AA Natu becomes chairperson IISER, Thiruvananthapuram

Senior chemical scientist Prof Arvind A Natu has been nominated as the Chairperson, Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram. Natu will hold this additional charge along with the similar position held at IISER, Kolkata. Prof Natu is a senior researcher in Organic Chemistry and is among the founder members of IISER Pune after superannuating from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune.

