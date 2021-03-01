Pune campus briefs – March 1, 2021

State board starts helpline, ‘writer bank’ for board examinations

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has launched a new initiative to create a bank of writers for students from Class 9 to 12 who might need assistance in writing their annual board examinations. Students with various disabilities who appear for the board examination are allowed to opt for writers who are either adult writers or students studying in lower standards, to write the exams. However, the adult writer cannot be a teacher or relative of the candidate.

Both students who need writers and those who wish to volunteer themselves as writers can now register themselves with the Maharashtra board. A link has been created on the website of MSCERT for the same, http://www.research.net/r/readerbank, until March 31 for registrations. Besides online registrations, officers in all divisions have been appointed to counsel students and volunteers through helpline. For Pune division, officers Priya Shinde and Sangeeta Shinde can be reached at 9689192899/8888339530 or email sscboardpune@gmail.com

National music webinar on Pakhawaj traditions at SPPU

The Centre for Performing Arts, Savitribai Phule Pune University has organized a two-day national webinar on ‘Pakhawaj traditions in India’ to take place today and tomorrow, March 1-2. Starting from 10am on both days, sessions by senior most artistes will cover Mangalvedhekar tradition, Nathdwara and Pagaldas traditions, Nanasaheb Phanse tradition, Bengal and Punjab traditions and more.

The webinar will be streamed on the Facebook page of Lalit Kala Kendra.