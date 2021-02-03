Pune campus briefs – February 3

Innovative learning workshop for school students: Between February 4 and 17, a series of workshops is being conducted by DY Patil International School, designed to give students from EYP through IBDP (Nursery to Grade 12) the opportunity to explore new skills and experiment with topics that go beyond the classroom. From Filmmaking and Design Thinking right through to Communication, Anger Management and Creativity in Math, among many others are topics that would be covered. Students will receive an e-certificate. On February 15, a session on learning Math through cricket would take place with Ajit Agarkar and Divesh Bhatija besides sessions on artificial intelligence and machine learning, a session on size-zero writing for Grades 9-12 from February 4-9, phonological awareness for preschoolers on February 4 and 5 and so on. The online workshops are open to students of any school and registrations can be done at https://insider.in/go/workshops-by-dy-patil-international-school

Pune students wins national-level contest: The winners of the grand finale of the third edition of the TCS iON IntelliGem contest conducted for students of Grades 5 to 9 have been announced. Of the 10 winners, Mihir Apte, from the Orchid School Pune outperforms became the only student from region to enter the winners list. The Grade 6 student was recognised for his outstanding communication skills. Registrations for the fourth edition (2021-22) of the contest are open from today. Schools across the country can register for the contest on intelligem.tcsion.com