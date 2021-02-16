Pune campus briefs – February 16

CoEP students win laurels

Six teams from the planning section of College of Engineering, Pune have won the ‘Wipro Earthian Award 2020’ at the Wipro Earthian Sustainability, a national level competition hosted and organized by Wipro Foundation. The objective of the competition is to discover urban issues in Indian cities. This year, the scope of the competition was in three domains – Water, Solid Waste and Food. Of the eight best projects selected, six winning teams were from second year to final year won the award. The six winning projects were Effect of Farm Bill on Consumers, Urban Food, The unnoticed demon- biomedical waste, E-waste Under the Shadow, CoVID Chronicles: Pandemic Protection or Plastic Pollution and Times of E-Waste. Details of winning projects and winning teams are available on http://wiprofoundation.org/winners/

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Scholarship for women to pursue STEM careers

The British Council has launched a scholarship scheme to support women to pursue STEM careers. It has partnered with 19 UK universities to offer women from over 20 countries to study a master’s degree in the United Kingdom. The scheme includes tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, visa and health coverage fees. It is also open to women with dependants to apply and contains provision for scholars that might need a short pre-sessional English course to achieve the language level needed to undergo their studies. The applicants must apply directly to the following universities of their interest: Teesside University, City University London, University of Strathclyde, Newcastle University, Edinburgh Napier University, The University of Warwick, The University of Edinburgh and Brunel University London. Further details of the scholarship are available at http://www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/in-uk/scholarship-women-stem. Applications are open until mid-March 2021.