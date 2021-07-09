Pune campus briefs, July 9, 2021: Admission open to courses at IISER, free competitive exam training in Pune

Admissions to BS or BS-MS courses at IISERs open

Class XII students looking for an integrated course and keen in pursuing research can apply for the four-year BS or five-year BS-MS course at any of the seven Indian Institute of Science Education Research (IISER) across India. The online application is now open and eligibility criteria for admission to the course has been revised this year. Those students belonging to the General/OBC/OBC-NCL with 60 per cent marks and those from the SC/ST/PWD category with 55 per cent marks in their respective class XII examinations are eligible to apply. The last date for sending applications through the common application process to enroll for either of the IISERs at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Tirupati or Thiruvananthapuram is August 31. For more details, visit http://www.iiseradmission.in/index.html

Applications for entrance test for free civil service coaching invited

Shivvidya Prabhodini Trust’s Balasaheb Thackeray IAS Academy has invited applications from aspirants of civil services who need training before taking the examination. The academy will select 1,000 students from the entrance exam scheduled on July 21. Selected students will be given free coaching for the civil service examination. Graduates and final year undergraduates are eligible to apply. The last date for registering is July 21 and for details visit http://www.svpias.com

Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation award 2021

Applications are open for the annual Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award 2021. Individuals or organisations working in the fields of energy, education, agriculture, finance, healthcare, water and sanitisation are eligible to submit their original innovative prototypes or working models. The award, founded by eminent scientist RA Mashelkar, recognises efforts in the form of innovative solutions that address problems faced by the underprivileged sections in the society. The winner will be presented with a cash award worth Rs 1 lakh. The applications need to be sent before August 31 and the process can be completed on http://mashelkarfoundation.org/innovation-award-form/