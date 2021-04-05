Pune, Campus brief, April 5, 2021: NCCS invites applications for its vaccine testing centre

Updated: April 5, 2021 12:18:08 pm
1) NCCS invites applications for its vaccine testing centre
The DBT – National Centre for Cell Science has invited applications for various positions for its vaccine facility centre being setup along with Pune Municipal Corporation. The positions open for recruitment include veterinary pathologist, junior scientist, technical officer, laboratory and office assistant, data entry operator, helper, in-charge (clinical virologist) and process consultant. Interested candidates can send their application to pmconline@nccs.res.in. The last date for sending online applications is April 8. The final selection for this temporary posting will be done following an online interview. For details, visit nccc.res.in
2) Webinar on Physics of Ultra-cold gases
The Physics Department of Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune, is hosting a webinar course on ultra-cold gases. The final two online sessions of this series, being delivered by Prof Luis Santos from Leibniz University of Hannover, Germany, will be held on April 5 and 6 at 3.30 pm. For participation, please connect via Zoom using the details – Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97389639251?pwd=WkZLM3lmSmVwc1BrS2ZRSmNLaGFldz09 . Meeting ID: 973 8963 9251 and Passcode: 707836.
3) 5th Internationalization of Higher Education (IHE) conference this week
Symbiosis International University and Association of Indian Universities are jointly hosting an international conference on Internationalization of Higher Education (IHE). The fifth edition of IHE, slated to be held virtually during April 6 and 9, will be formally inaugurated by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Education Minister, on April 7. With education having gone online during the last one year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference will deliberate on the future of education. The conference theme this year is ‘Reimagining Internationalization : Blended Education as a Catalyst’. Members from the World Bank, national Board of Accreditation, Association of Indian Universities will be participating in the event.
