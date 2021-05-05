Pune, campus brief, May 5: Apply for European Molecular Biology Organisation; Coronavirus mutation; and more

How to apply to European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO)

India Bioscience, through its International Grants Awareness Program (iGAP), is organising a knowledge sharing session on European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) Global Investigator Network (GIN). The session titled ‘Ask me anything on EMBO GIN’ is targeted towards senior research, doctoral or postdoctoral students currently planning to apply and work for this EMBO. Sunil Laxman and Jyothilakshmi Vadassery, EMBO GIN awardees, along with Gerlind Wallon, EMBO, will answer questions during the session scheduled at 3.30pm on May 6. Registration can be done on

Talk on coronavirus mutations on May 7

The National Centre for Cell Science is hosting a Science Setu webinar on coronavirus. The webinar titled ‘Mutations in the coronavirus and emergence of variants’.

The virtual session will be delivered by Yogesh Souche, emeritus scientist on May 7 at 11am. Students, researchers and general public can attend the webinar by registering for free on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXPrKZyOCln16sUpBBK0fWO1pDfkqaAWIIphw_lA3PRYUaGQ/viewform or visit DBT-NCCS Pune on YouTube.

Ask an Astronomer

The Public Outreach and Education Committee of the Astronomical Society of India has organised an online session ‘Ask an Astronomer’. The upcoming virtual session titled ‘Gas in Galaxies’ will be presented by Prof Biman Nath from the Raman Research Institute. The session is scheduled at 5pm on May 8. For attending the talk, participants can visit the YouTube channel ASI-POEC.

Exams postponed

Taking cognisance of the Covid-19 situation, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, has decided to postpone its examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (old and New syllabus) and Professional Programme (old and New Syllabus) scheduled to be held from 1st June, 2021 to 10th June, 2021.The new schedule of the examination will be released after reviewing the situation and as per fresh guidelines. The revised time table for the said examinations will be issued and hosted on the website of the Institute, http://www.icsi.edu, in due course of time. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

