Pune campus brief, April 9, 2021: ILS Law College organises national moot competition

Scholarship notice

The Fergusson College has students from socially backward categories admitted to aided and non aided courses and who are eligible for scholarships have been urged to fill up their forms on the MahaDBT website. Amongst the students who have filled the forms and there are gaps or errors in their applications, some have received a ‘sendback’ from the department. Such students are requested to visit the MahaDBT portal and login using their credentials, then select “my applied scheme” and click on “application ID”. Students would see a remark made about the application which they have to rectify and reapply again. If the students fail to do so within the stipulated time and do not recieve the scholarships, they would have to pay the full course fees.

National moot court competition

The Professor S P Foundation set up by the ILS has organised the “Remembering S P Sathe” event that consists of public memorial lecture, moot court competition and conference at the ILS Law College, Pune. The theme of this year’s moot proposition is Role of Forensic Science and Technology in Criminal Justice System: Challenges and Threats. The competition would take place from May 7th to 9th and the last date for registrations is April 16. Further details are available on the website, http://www.ilslaw.edu

Talk on Climate Change and its Effects

The adverse effects of climate change is unfolding and the need for collective efforts to combat the warming trend is more. Deliberating on this important topic will be Anoop Mahajan, scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). He will be speaking on ‘Climate Change to brewing: The chemistry that drives them’ on April 11 at 11 am. The virtual talk, organised by Cosmic Adventures of the Amity University, will be livestreamed on their Facebook.