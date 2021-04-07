Pune Campus brief, April 7, 2021: SPPU to host three-day international conference

1) Ask An Astronomer

The Astronomical Society of India (ASI) is organising ‘Ask an Astronomer’ interactive virtual session later this week. The upcoming event will involve Prof Jasjeet Singh Bagla of Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) , Mohali. The event is scheduled at 5 pm on April 10. Participants can login to the Youtube channel ASI Public Outreach Education Committee.

2) IISER biologist to talk on cell membranes

Thomas Pucadyil, professor and chair, Biology Department at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, will address the upcoming talk organised by Biologically Speaking. He will speak on ‘Membrane Fission : Insights from reconstituting Organelle Form and Chemistry’. The online event will be held on April 11 at 7pm. The registration can be done on https://tinyurl.com/4e4nrs78

3) SPPU to host international conference on infectious diseases

The Department of Biotechnology at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be organising a three-day international conference on ‘Infectious Diseases and Immunopathology’ during April 22 – 24. The key topics to be featured in the conference include Covid-19 and evolving trends, vaccine development, infectious diseases and emerging pathophysiological complexities, drug toxicities and complications, drug repurposing, novel drugs and lead developments, infectious disease model systems among others. Some of the speakers for the conference include Chandrima Saha, National Institute of Immunology, Arvind Sahu, National Centre for Cell Science, V Nagraj, Indian Institute of Science, Asish Mukhopadhyay, National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Anirban Banerjee, IIT – Bombay and experts in the field from the US. Registration is mandatory to attend this virtual conference and can be completed by visiting hhtps://events.unipune.ac.in/sites/IDIP-2021/