scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

Pune Campus brief, April 7, 2021: SPPU to host three-day international conference

The key topics to be featured in the conference include Covid-19 and evolving trends, vaccine development, infectious diseases and emerging pathophysiological complexities, drug toxicities and complications, infectious disease model systems among others.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
April 7, 2021 11:37:56 am
Pune campus watchSavitribai Phule Pune University

1) Ask An Astronomer

The Astronomical Society of India (ASI) is organising ‘Ask an Astronomer’ interactive virtual session later this week. The upcoming event will involve Prof Jasjeet Singh Bagla of Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) , Mohali. The event is scheduled at 5 pm on April 10. Participants can login to the Youtube channel ASI Public Outreach Education Committee.

2) IISER biologist to talk on cell membranes

Thomas Pucadyil, professor and chair, Biology Department at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, will address the upcoming talk organised by Biologically Speaking. He will speak on ‘Membrane Fission : Insights from reconstituting Organelle Form and Chemistry’. The online event will be held on April 11 at 7pm. The registration can be done on https://tinyurl.com/4e4nrs78

Click here for more

3) SPPU to host international conference on infectious diseases

The Department of Biotechnology at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be organising a three-day international conference on ‘Infectious Diseases and Immunopathology’ during April 22 – 24. The key topics to be featured in the conference include Covid-19 and evolving trends, vaccine development, infectious diseases and emerging pathophysiological complexities, drug toxicities and complications, drug repurposing, novel drugs and lead developments, infectious disease model systems among others. Some of the speakers for the conference include Chandrima Saha, National Institute of Immunology, Arvind Sahu, National Centre for Cell Science, V Nagraj, Indian Institute of Science, Asish Mukhopadhyay, National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Anirban Banerjee, IIT – Bombay and experts in the field from the US. Registration is mandatory to attend this virtual conference and can be completed by visiting hhtps://events.unipune.ac.in/sites/IDIP-2021/

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x