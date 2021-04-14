Pune, campus brief, April 14: Webinar on Bhagavad Gita; mental health conference; and more

The Bhagavad Gita's full text is presented in a new translation, divided into sections, and accompanied by an in-depth commentary. Further details are available on the university website. (Representational)

Exploring Bhagavad Gita

A webinar on “Exploring the Bhagavad Gita: Philosophy, Structure, and Meaning” by Ithamar Theodor has been organised by the FLAME University on Tuesday, April 27, 6pm onwards.

An associate professor of Hindu studies at Zefat Academic College, Safed, Israel, a graduate of the Theology Faculty, University of Oxford, and a Life Member of Clare Hall, University of Cambridge. Amongst his publications include Exploring the Bhagavad Gita: Philosophy, Structure, and Meaning (2010), The Fifth Veda in Hinduism: Philosophy, Poetry, and Devotion in the Bhagavata Purana (2016), Religion (2018) and The Bhagavad-gita: A Critical Introduction (2021). Combining the philosophical-theoretical with the ethical-practical, Theodor locates his study within comparative theology and identifies the various layers of meaning. The Bhagavad Gita’s full text is presented in a new translation, divided into sections, and accompanied by an in-depth commentary. Further details are available on the university website.

Mental health conference for higher educational institutions

A two day international (virtual) conference is being hosted by Symbiosis University on the subject, ‘Raising Resilient Youth: from University to Community ’. Kiren Rijiju, minister of state for youth affairs and sports will deliver the keynote address at the conference that would take place on April 16-17

The mental health of university students and staff has been a growing concern globally and the current pandemic has further brought mental health issues to the forefront. This conference aims to understand the current scenario through the voices of relevant stakeholders and will deliberate on initiatives and reforms that may help address this issue.The participants for this conference would be educators, policy makers, and all stakeholders within the higher education space.

To register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpduqsrD4rGtKpax8gAWk80ytuERJ6cY2u

Certificate Course in “Computational Linguistics”

The Department of Linguistics, Deccan College has announced a certificate course in Computational Linguistics, a subject closely connected with computer science and general linguistics. It involves the processing of naturally occurring (human) language by computer. It studies the problems of automated generation, manipulation, and understanding of natural human languages. This online course includes introductions to the major sub areas of the field such as Text Analysis and Speech Analysis, comprising of: speech recognition and synthesis, various Natural Language Processing tools/technologies like morph analyzers and spell checkers, POS tagging, parsing, computational lexicology, WordNet, and machine translation. The two credit course is spread over 30 hours, including 20hrs theory and 10hrs practicals, which would be conducted on Saturday and Sunday, 5pm to 7pm. Today is the last date of admissions, forms are available on http://www.dcpune.ac.in.

