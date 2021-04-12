Pune, campus brief, April 12: Course on Indian Heritage; Summer Astrology Research Programme; and more

The fees for the online course, being jointly organised by Heritage India and Nyansa, is Rs 2,500.

Online course on Indian Heritage

Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) will be organising a month-long online course titled ‘Introduction to Indian Heritage’. The course will cover important sources of heritage, history of India, literature, natural heritage, religions, arts and architecture, science, Ayurveda and food in the form of 25 lectures. Anybody with a keen interest in India’s history, its multi-dimensional heritage and civilization are eligible to apply for the course which will be conducted from April 19 – May 21, at 7pm. The fees for the online course, being jointly organised by Heritage India and Nyansa, is Rs 2,500.

Summer Astrology Research Programme

Students with a Master’s degree either in Physics, Astronomy and related fields are eligible to apply for an eight-week summer astronomy research programme offered by University of Amsterdam, Netherlands. The ASPIRE programme, run by the Anton Pannekoek Institute, is scheduled between June and August this year and applications close on April 15, 2021. For applying visit, https://aspire.science.uva.ni

Raja Ramanna Fellowship for IISER Pune professor

Emeritus professor Shyam Rai of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research has received the Raja Ramanna Fellowship 2021. He is a geophysicist specializing in geoelectromagnetism and tectonophysics. His research area of focus is to study deep earth, investigate stress and earthquake dynamics. Every year, the Department of Atomic Energy identifies and presents this fellowship, lasting for a period of three years, to retired yet active scientists, engineers and technologists for their outstanding contributions in the field of science.