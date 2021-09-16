Pune: One killed after fire at cake sparkler factory

One person was killed in a fire at a cake sparkler manufacturing unit located in an industrial cluster in the Nanded Phata area in Pune on Thursday morning. Rescue operations are underway and firefighters were still trying to ascertain whether more persons are trapped inside the factory.

Chief Fire Officer of Pune Fire Brigade, Prashant Ranpise said, “The fire is yet to be brought under control. We have recovered the charred body of a woman. Our teams are trying to ascertain whether more people are trapped inside.”

Officials from Pune Fire Brigade said that the fire started at around 10 am in the factory located on the second floor of a building in Bhau Industrial Estate located on Sinhagad Road. Fire tenders from Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) were pressed into action.

Officials said that the factory is involved in manufacturing cake sparklers, a popular and inflammable item used for birthday and anniversary celebrations.