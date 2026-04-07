Pune cadet’s death: Seniors say basketball pole was not repaired despite complaints

A 20-year-old cadet at Tolani Maritime Institute (TMI) in Pune died on Sunday morning after the rim of a basketball hoop collapsed on his head while he was hanging from it. The deceased, Vishal Verma, a native of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, was a national-level athlete and one of the most decorated cadets on campus.

According to cadets on campus, prior complaints had been made about the basketball pole that killed him. Also the ambulance did not respond for nearly 30 minutes, raising the question of whether his death could have been prevented.

The Induri police station’s investigating officer, Prashant Relekar, said, “Statements are being recorded from witnesses, and the absence of CCTV at the basketball court is complicating the investigation. An FIR is yet to be filed as Vishal’s parents are in Uttar Pradesh.”