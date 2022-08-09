Pune: Cab driver robbed by passengers; 2 arrested

August 9, 2022 11:51:49 am
A 42-year-old cab driver was robbed of his cell phone and cash by two passengers who hired his cab for a local commute through a ridesharing platform early on Monday from Pune’s Hinjewadi area, police said. The two accused, who were in their early 20s, were arrested within hours of the incident, police added.
According to the police, Chandrashekhar Vitthal Hanawate, a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad, lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Hinjewadi police station on Monday morning. Early on Monday, around 4.50 am, Hanawate’s cab was booked for a trip from Hinjewadi to Shivaji Chowk, the FIR said. A few minutes into the ride, the two passengers allegedly asked Hanawate to halt the car on the roadside. The duo then allegedly attacked Hanawate and robbed him of his cell phone, cash and a Bluetooth earpiece.
After Hanawate approached the police, a police team launched a search in the area based on various clues about the two suspects, said Sub-Inspector Tukaram Khadke. The police arrested Mayur Rajendra Nanaware (22), a resident of Mulshi, and Pradeep Rajendra Sawant (24), a resident of Kharadi, and said that the two suspects do not have any known criminal record.
