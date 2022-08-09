scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Pune: Cab driver robbed by passengers; 2 arrested

After booking the cab for a trip from Hinjewadi to Shivaji Chowk, the two passengers allegedly asked the driver to halt the car, attacked him and robbed him of his cell phone, cash and a Bluetooth earpiece

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 9, 2022 11:51:49 am
The police arrested Mayur Rajendra Nanaware (22), a resident of Mulshi, and Pradeep Rajendra Sawant (24), a resident of Kharadi, and said that the two suspects do not have any known criminal record.

A 42-year-old cab driver was robbed of his cell phone and cash by two passengers who hired his cab for a local commute through a ridesharing platform early on Monday from Pune’s Hinjewadi area, police said. The two accused, who were in their early 20s, were arrested within hours of the incident, police added.

According to the police, Chandrashekhar Vitthal Hanawate, a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad, lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Hinjewadi police station on Monday morning. Early on Monday, around 4.50 am, Hanawate’s cab was booked for a trip from Hinjewadi to Shivaji Chowk, the FIR said. A few minutes into the ride, the two passengers allegedly asked Hanawate to halt the car on the roadside. The duo then allegedly attacked Hanawate and robbed him of his cell phone, cash and a Bluetooth earpiece.

More from Pune

After Hanawate approached the police, a police team launched a search in the area based on various clues about the two suspects, said Sub-Inspector Tukaram Khadke. The police arrested Mayur Rajendra Nanaware (22), a resident of Mulshi, and Pradeep Rajendra Sawant (24), a resident of Kharadi, and said that the two suspects do not have any known criminal record.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:51:49 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

5

All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
One-two many member cabinets
One-two many member cabinets
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai
Know Your City

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement