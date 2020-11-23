Pune: CA dies after falling from 13th floor of Rahatani building, cops suspect suicide

A case of accidental death has been lodged at the Wakad police station.

A 68-year-old chartered accountant died after falling from the 13th floor of a building in Rahatani on Monday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Sunil Hemchandra Ranade, a resident of Pimple Saudagar. Prima facie, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Ranade went to a residential project near Kokane Chowk in Rahatani, posing as a customer looking to buy an apartment, said police. The sales executive of the project took Ranade to the 13th floor to show him an apartment.

After the sales executive left the spot, Ranade jumped from the 13th floor, said police. A police team rushed to the spot and took Ranade’s body to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A case of accidental death has been lodged at the Wakad police station.

Senior Police Inspector Vivek Muglikar said, “We have not found any suicide note, but it appears to be a case of suicide. His family members have said that the deceased was debt-ridden, due to which he may have taken the extreme step. Further investigation is on.”

