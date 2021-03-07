Pune: C-MET to celebrate 30th foundation day on March 8

Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) in Pune (Source: CMET)

Pune-based Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) will celebrate its 30th foundation day on March 8. To mark the occasion, the centre will host a three-day international conference ‘Multifunctional Electronic Materials and Processing’ scheduled virtually during March 8-10.

Operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with two centres established in Hyderabad and Thrissur, CMET is involved in development of electronic materials required in the fast advancing fields of electronics and IT.

Ravishankar Prasad, Union Minister, MeitY, Sanjay Dhotre, MoS, MeitY, Dr VK Saraswat, NITI Ayog member, Vijay Bhatkar, Chancellor, Nalanda University, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY will be among the guests addressing on the inaugural day of the conference on Monday.

In addition, the centre is involved in research based on lithium ion batteries, E-waste, nano-scale materials, piezo-ceramics, supercapacitors, adhesives required for the packaging industry among others.

