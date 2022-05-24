Pune: C-DAC’s mobile app gives virtual access to artefacts of national museums

Now, get a glimpse of artefacts preserved inside India’s national museums with a click using the Museums of India mobile app. The app, developed by Pune-headquartered Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), was launched by Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, at a special event organised to celebrate International Museum Day at National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi on May 18.

The app presently has over 750 artefacts and their details and allows 3D interactive viewing. The app, experts say, can be useful in showcasing India’s rich history, heritage, rare paintings, antiquities and archaeological remains among others.

Earlier, C-DAC had developed the JATAN virtual museum platform which permitted tourists, historians and students to access various museums online. So far, ten national museums like National Museum and National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Allahabad Museum, National Gallery of Modern Art in Bengaluru, Archaeological Survey of India in Goa and Nagarjuna Konda and Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad have been covered under the JATAN museum project. The mobile app is an extension of this project.

The android version of this new app is available for free download on Google’s Play Store.