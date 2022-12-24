Businessman’s sons held for killing their father, burning his body in kiln over his extra marital relationship

Investigation by the Pimpri Chinchwad police revealed that the businessman who had gone missing since December 15 was murdered by his sons. While his sons were arrested Friday, the police found out that the duo killed their father for his extra marital affair and burnt his body in their factory’s kiln and later lodged a missing complaint.

The businessman, Dhananjay Navnath Bansode (47), was a resident of Nighoje in the Khed taluka of Pune district. The police identified his sons as Sujit Bansode (21) and Abhijit Bansode (18). A first information report (FIR) of murder was lodged at the Mhalunge police station on Friday.

Dhananjay was in the business of food products like farsan, a fried snack. Police Inspector Kishor Patil, the investigating officer of the case, said the deceased’s family members had lodged a report on December 19 that Dhananjay had gone missing since December 15.

During investigation, the police found out that Dhananjay had an extra marital love affair with a woman from Nagpur with whom he had come in contact a few years back through social media.

The police said his wife and children got to know about it and there used to be frequent quarrels between Dhananjay and his children over his extra marital relationship. “He had once told his girlfriend that his children would try to kill him,” said Inspector Patil.

The police detained Sujit and Abhijit for questioning and during the investigation, the duo admitted to killing their father on the intervening night of December 15 and December 16. They reportedly told the police that they were against their father’s extra marital affair.

Inspector Patil said, “The accused attacked their father with an iron rod while he was sleeping. Then they pressed a pillow on his face till he died. The duo further burnt the dead body in the bhatti (kiln) at their workplace. We have recovered the bones of the deceased.”

He added, “Sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code have been pressed against the accused. A court remanded them to police custody till December 28 for further investigation.”