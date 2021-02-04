Pune businesswoman defrauded of Rs 12 lakh by ‘cosmetic surgeon in US’ on dating app

A businesswoman in the Pimpri Chinchwad area has allegedly been defrauded of Rs 12 lakh through a fake profile on a dating application where she interacted with a “cosmetic surgeon based in the US” . According to the police complaint, the online fraudster/s made the businesswoman deposit money in different bank accounts over the last four months on various pretexts.

The First Information Report in this case has been registered at Wakad police station Wednesday by the businesswoman, who had started interacting with the “cosmetic surgeon” last October. The suspect had promised to marry her and also said he would soon be settling down in India,

The FIR further states that after a period of time, he started asking for money from the complainant. It began with him telling that his mother has had a head injury and he required money for her treatment. In another instance, he said he needed money for buying medicinal oils from seeds available in Bangalore. Later, he sought over Rs six lakh sought for starting a business venture of the same oil in which his father and complainant’s father would be partners. Then the suspect said he was coming to India with the woman receiving a communication that he had been apprehended at the airport for “not having United Nations Green Card” on the passport and that a penalty of Rs 2.7 lakh has been imposed on him, said the police. He took more money from the businesswoman on the pretext of his illness and also for ‘”releasing the seized dollars he was bringing to India”.’

The woman and her family members recently approached the police station after realising that she had been cheated through an elaborate online fraud. The complainant has ended up paying Rs 12.3 lakh to the online fraudsters, police officials said.

Inspector (Crime) Santosh Patil from Wakad police station said, “We have launched a probe into the various facts provided by the complainant.”

The police officials reiterated that people should exercise extreme caution while communicating with profiles on social media platforms, dating and matrimonial websites and be cautious after one party starts demanding money on pretexts of illnesses, business ventures, foreign currency or valuable gifts.