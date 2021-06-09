Pune: Businessman seeking petrol pump licence duped of Rs 7.8 lakh

Police said the accused allegedly demanded money from the complainant for issuing a NOC as well as a 'security deposit' for the petrol pump licence.

Online fraudsters duped a Pune-based businessman to the tune of Rs 7.8 lakh on false assurances of providing him a licence to run a petrol pump.

The complainant, Swaminathan Singh (49), wanted to start a petrol pump and so he submitted his information on a website by filling an online form. While the complainant did not get any response from the website, a few days later, he started receiving calls from the fraudster, said police

Between December 2020 and April 2021, the fraudster, who identified himself as Rakesh Mishra, called the complainant on his cell phone repeatedly with an offer of providing him a petrol pump licence. Police said the accused and complainant had several interactions over WhatsApp.

Police said the accused allegedly demanded money from the complainant for issuing a NOC as well as a ‘security deposit’ for the petrol pump licence. The complainant, who is a businessman, transferred Rs 7,80,600 through multiple transfers into various bank accounts, as per the instructions of the accused.

After realising that he has been cheated, Singh approached police and filed a complaint.

