Pune: Businessman robbed at gunpoint inside his shop at Mundhwa

Two unidentified persons robbed a businessman at gunpoint inside his shop at Mundhwa on Friday. The businessman, Jalaram Prajapati (45), lodged the first information report in this case at the Mundhwa police station.

Police said that around 3 pm on Friday, Prajapati was alone at his shop in Keshav Nagar, when the two men came to the shop.

One of them pointed a pistol at Prajapati and demanded Rs 20 lakh, according to the complaint.

The robbers also checked the drawer of the cash counter inside the shop, but didn’t find Rs 20 lakh. They allegedly asked Prajapati to call up his children and ask them to come to the shop with Rs 5 lakh.

They finally took Rs 44,500, which they found in the cash counter, and escaped from the spot on a two-wheeler.

Police have booked two persons in this case under sections 392, 452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Chandan, who is investigating the case, said, “We are working on some leads. No arrests have been made yet.”

