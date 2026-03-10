Businessman kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom, rescued after 100-km chase

A 40-year-old businessman, who was kidnapped from Rahatani area of Pune for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, was rescued by Pimpri Chinchwad police following a thrilling chase of over 100 kilometres. Police said the kidnappers, who included well-educated youth from Uttar Pradesh, had received help from an employee of the kidnapped businessman.

The rescue operation was conducted by more than half a dozen teams from the Crime Branch and Kalewadi police station of Pimpri Chinchwad police in coordination with teams from Ahilyanagar police. Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choube and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivaji Pawar and other top brass closely monitored the operation.

On Monday, around 5.15 pm, the victim, who runs a business of sliding windows, was kidnapped from the lane in front of Hotel Fountain at Shivrajnagar by five unknown persons. They abducted him in a black Swift car and subsequently demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the victim’s brother. They threatened that if the ransom was not paid, they would kill the victim. As his brother approached the Pimpri Chinchwad police, a coordinated probe and rescue operation was launched.

CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas was examined, and information about suspects persons was gathered. Network of ground level informants was activated. Technical analysis of suspected mobile numbers was conducted. During the investigation it was learned that the abducted person was being taken to Uttar Pradesh in the same black Swift car.

Technical analysis showed that the accused were calling the kidnapped trader’s brother repeatedly to demand ransom money. Based on the technical information obtained from call data analysis, Ahilyanagar SP Somnath Gharge was contacted by Police Commissioner Choubey for local assistance. As the kidnappers called the brother to come to Aalephata in Pune district, a trap was laid at Aalephata.

Meanwhile, a team was on constant trail following the movement of the suspects. As the suspects kept changing their location, another trap was laid in the Sangamner area of Ahilyanagar. Five kidnappers were nabbed by probe teams from Pimpri Chinchwad police and teams from Ahilyanagar police. It soon became clear that as the police were chasing the kidnappers, they had abandoned the victim at Chandanapuri Ghat in Sangamner, from where he was rescued by another team after a chase for over 100 km.

Arrested accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar Dipchand Goud, 34, of Azamgarh, and four other from Pratapgarh Dilip Mohanlal Saroj, 28, Rinku Aluram Saroj, 20.

Anil Giridharilal Saroj, 26, and Mukeshkumar Rammoorat Chamar, 24. Police have also arrested Santan Suresh Chauhan, 24, who worked for the victim and had provided information to the accused about the movements of the victim.

“All these accused are well-educated and hold degrees including law and other streams. Their primary motive was ransom. We are investigating how they came together and how they hatched the conspiracy.” said an officer who was part of the probe.