Pune: Businessman kidnap and murder case – four suspects identified, 1 detained, say police

The Pune City Police Monday said that four suspects in the case of kidnapping and murder of 48-year-old footwear trader from Pune, had been identified and one of them had been detained. Search has been launched for three more persons including the prime suspect of the case.

The Pune City Police Crime Branch and Bundgarden police station had formed teams and launched a coordinated investigation into the kidnapping and murder of the trader, whose body was found a day earlier in Satara with bullet injuries.

Chandan Krupadas Shevani, a resident of Sadhu Vasvani Chowk area in Pune Camp, who had been missing since Saturday, was found dead with two bullet injuries, next to a canal near Lonand town in Satara district on Sunday. Shevani, who had a footwear business on Laxmi Road, had two bullet injuries, one of the head and another on the left side of the chest. There was another injury on the head, said police. Confirming that four suspects had been identified, an officer who did not wish to be named said, “One of the suspects has been detained by the Crime Branch of Satara police. Teams from crime branch and Bundgarden police are on the lookout for others including the main suspect.”

Officials said that names of the suspects and sequence of events will be revealed later after the arrests of the other suspects.

Police had also found a note in Shevani’s pocket, written in Hindi using the English alphabets, saying he was killed as per instructions of one ‘Bhai’ for the non-payment of ransom of Rs 2 crore. Police have not commented on the veracity of the note. An offence of kidnapping and murder was initially registered with Lonand police station in Satara and was later transferred to Bundgarden police station, the jurisdiction from where he had gone missing.

“Police teams were working on multiple clues which were there in the beginning of the probe and some that later emerged. His car was found near Maldhakka Chowk and there were some belongings of his in it. We had also spoken to his family members and others associated with him as part of the probe. He was unmarried and lived with his parents,” a police officer said.

