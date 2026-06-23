Suspect in hoodie, phone at home to mislead probe: How cops solved Lohagad murder

Just months after an engagement in February and having started preparations for an extravagant destination wedding in Rajasthan, 25-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered by the very woman he was set to marry and her lover.

A probe by Pune Rural police revealed a chronology of the case.

What began as a relationship headed towards a lavish celebration ended in a fatal push off a cliff at Lohagad Hill fort and the arrest of Agarwal’s fiancée, Siya Praveen Goyal (20), a commerce student and aspiring baker and her lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary (22), a BBA student.

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“On the day of the incident, Goyal and Agarwal climbed the fort. Chaudhary, who had already reached the fort premises, went after them. The two then pushed Agarwal off the cliff, resulting in his death. After the fall, Goyal started screaming, which alerted security guards at Lohagad fort. She also made a distressed call to the Agarwal family. Soon the family reached the fort and the body was handed over to them after the post mortem. After the registration of the ADR, our teams started recording the sequence of events and statements,” An officer who was part of the probe said.