Pune businessman goes missing, leaves behind note for family: Police

A 64-year-old businessman from Pune, Gautam Vishwanand Pashankar, has gone missing since Wednesday.

While a search has been launched for him, police sources said he has left a note saying some of his decisions related to his business have “caused trouble for his family members…. nobody should be held responsible…”.

Pashankar is the chairman of Pashankar Auto Private Limited Company, and he also runs a few more businesses. Police said he went to Loni Kalbhor on Wednesday afternoon, and from there he came to his office on J M Road around 4 pm.

Police said Pashankar gave an envelope to his driver, asking him to hand it over to his family members at home. After some time, his driver tried to call him repeatedly on his cell phone, but Pashankar was not reachable. His family members tried to look for him. When they failed to find him, they lodged a missing report with the Shivajinagar police station.

Police said the envelope Pashankar had given to his driver carried a note, in which he stated that nobody should be held responsible for his actions.

Pashankar was last seen on Ganeshkhind Road before he went missing, said police. Attempts are on to get leads from footage captured by CCTV cameras in the area.

“…We are working on some leads obtained during the investigation,” said Senior Police Inspector Balasaheb Kopnar of Shivajinagar police station.

