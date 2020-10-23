scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 23, 2020
Bihar polls

Pune businessman goes missing, leaves behind note for family: Police

While a search has been launched for him, police sources said he has left a note saying some of his decisions related to his business have “caused trouble for his family members…. nobody should be held responsible...”.

By: Express News Service | Pune | October 23, 2020 8:42:26 pm
Pune businessman, Pune businessman missing, Pune missing businessman, Pune Police, Pune news, city news, Indian ExpressPolice said the envelope Pashankar had given to his driver carried a note, in which he stated that nobody should be held responsible for his actions.

A 64-year-old businessman from Pune, Gautam Vishwanand Pashankar, has gone missing since Wednesday.

While a search has been launched for him, police sources said he has left a note saying some of his decisions related to his business have “caused trouble for his family members…. nobody should be held responsible…”.

Pashankar is the chairman of Pashankar Auto Private Limited Company, and he also runs a few more businesses. Police said he went to Loni Kalbhor on Wednesday afternoon, and from there he came to his office on J M Road around 4 pm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said Pashankar gave an envelope to his driver, asking him to hand it over to his family members at home. After some time, his driver tried to call him repeatedly on his cell phone, but Pashankar was not reachable. His family members tried to look for him. When they failed to find him, they lodged a missing report with the Shivajinagar police station.

Police said the envelope Pashankar had given to his driver carried a note, in which he stated that nobody should be held responsible for his actions.

Pashankar was last seen on Ganeshkhind Road before he went missing, said police. Attempts are on to get leads from footage captured by CCTV cameras in the area.

“…We are working on some leads obtained during the investigation,” said Senior Police Inspector Balasaheb Kopnar of Shivajinagar police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 23: Latest News

Advertisement