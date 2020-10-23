Pune: Businessman Gautam Pashankar goes missing, leaves note behind

Gautam Vishwanand Pashankar, chairman of Pashankar Auto Private Limited Company.

A noted businessman from Pune’s Modi Bag in Shivajinagar has gone missing since Wednesday, police said on Friday. The family of Gautam Vishwanand Pashankar, who is the chairman of Pashankar Auto Private Limited Company, has filed a missing report at Shivajinagar police station in this regard.

While a search for the businessman is underway, sources said that he had left a note saying that no one should be held responsible.

“Some of my decisions related to business have caused trouble for my family members…. nobody should be held responsible…,” the note read.

According to the police, Pashankar, visited Loni Kalbhor on Wednesday afternoon. He then arrived at his office on J M Road at around 4 pm.

His driver tried to call him several times but his phone was not reachable. Following this, the driver contacted the businessman’s son, Kapil, police said.

After the family failed to locate him, Kapil lodged a missing report at Shivajinagar police station.

A probe is underway.

