Pune businessman found dead, note says ‘killed on Bhai’s instructions’

A 48-year-old businessman from Pune, who was missing since Saturday, was found dead in Satara on Sunday morning with bullet injuries. The police suspect the man to have been kidnapped for ransom and murdered.

Police have identified the deceased as Chandan Krupadas Shevani, a resident of Sadhu Vasvani Chowk area in Pune Camp. He owned a footwear business. His family members had filed a missing complaint at Bundgarden police station in Pune after they could not contact him on Saturday.

On Sunday around 9 am, a body with two bullet injuries was found near a canal near Lonand town in Pune’s neighbouring district of Satara. The Satara Police circulated the information about the unidentified body along with the photo on the network of police stations and also on various Whatsapp groups. The body turned out to be that of Shevani.

Police have also found a note near the body, written in Hindi in Roman script, suggesting that he was killed as per the instructions of one ‘Bhai’, for non-payment of ransom. The police are verifying the note and other clues.

Inspector A S Chaudhari, in-charge of Lonand police station, said, “There are two bullet injuries — one on the head and one on the chest. There was another injury on the head. We are registering an offence of kidnapping and murder against unidentified suspects. The veracity of the note is being checked. After registration at Lonand police station, the case will be transferred to Bundgarden police station in Pune for further probe.”

