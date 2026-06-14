Pune businessman duped of Rs 5.3 lakh after clicking on ‘wedding invitation link’

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Cyber fraudsters duped a 56-year-old businessman in Pune to the tune of Rs 5.3 lakh through “wedding invitation scam”. The businessman, who is a resident of Tadiwala Road, lodged the FIR in this case at the Bundgarden police station on Saturday.
He received a wedding invitation link on his mobile phone number on May 9. He clicked on the link believing that it was a wedding invite sent to him by some person known to him.
But then, cyber fraudsters got access to his mobile phone. On the night of May 10, he received OTP messages.
And, a day later, an amount of Rs 5.3 lakh was transferred from his bank account to other bank accounts, without his consent.
Police suspect the cyber fraudsters sent a fake digital wedding invitation to the victim. This invitation was actually an “Android Application Package (APK) file” designed for hacking mobile phones.
After the victim clicked on the invitation, the malicious APK file got downloaded in his mobile phone, giving its access to the cyber criminals. Police said the cyber criminals then misused the victim’s personal data for taking away money from his bank account through fraudulent online transactions.
He filed a complaint with the police. After verification of his complaint, an FIR was lodged and the police booked the unidentified cyber fraudsters in this case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4), 319(2) and section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act. Senior police inspector Santosh Pandhare is investigating the case.
Police said they are probing into the mobile phone numbers and bank accounts used by cyber criminals for committing the online wedding invitation fraud.