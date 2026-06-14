Pune businessman duped of Rs 5.3 lakh after clicking on ‘wedding invitation link’

After the victim clicked on the invitation, the malicious APK file got downloaded in his mobile phone, giving its access to the cyber criminals. (Image generated using AI)

Cyber fraudsters duped a 56-year-old businessman in Pune to the tune of Rs 5.3 lakh through “wedding invitation scam”. The businessman, who is a resident of Tadiwala Road, lodged the FIR in this case at the Bundgarden police station on Saturday.

He received a wedding invitation link on his mobile phone number on May 9. He clicked on the link believing that it was a wedding invite sent to him by some person known to him.

But then, cyber fraudsters got access to his mobile phone. On the night of May 10, he received OTP messages.

And, a day later, an amount of Rs 5.3 lakh was transferred from his bank account to other bank accounts, without his consent.