Pune businessman duped of Rs 4.97 crore by cyber fraudsters, FIR lodged

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Cyber scammers have duped a businessman from Pune’s Hinjewadi to the tune of Rs 4.97 crore through an online investment fraud.
The victim, aged around 50 years, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Cyber police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police Friday.
The police said the complainant is the owner of a company located near Sakhare Wasti in the Hinjewadi area. About a year before, in January 2025, he received calls on his cell phone from the fraudsters offering huge returns on investments in a company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
As per a press release issued Saturday, the accused persons, identifying themselves as Sunny Shah of Kolkata, Rahul Jain of Indore, Amir Khan, and Mayur Shaikh, told the accused about an investment plan of the ‘Pheonix Infinity Private Limited’ company.
The accused persons, posing as office bearers of the company, promised returns of 6 per cent per month to the complainant through the investment plan, the police said.
Then, between January 12, 2025, and February 21, 2026, the accused transferred as many as Rs 4,97,45,217 from his bank accounts to other fraudulent bank accounts, through multiple online transactions, as per the instructions of the cyber scammers. But he did not get any returns, the police said.
Finally, knowing that he was duped, the victim businessman approached the police and filed a complaint of cheating. The police have booked the accused persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5), and sections of the Information Technology Act.
The police suspect the online fraudsters in this case may have used fake names while calling the complainant. They are probing the mobile phone numbers and bank accounts used by the accused persons for cheating the businessman.