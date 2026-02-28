Pune businessman duped of Rs 4.97 crore by cyber fraudsters, FIR lodged

The accused persons promised returns of 6 per cent per month through an investment plan. (Representative Image)

Cyber scammers have duped a businessman from Pune’s Hinjewadi to the tune of Rs 4.97 crore through an online investment fraud.

The victim, aged around 50 years, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Cyber police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police Friday.

The police said the complainant is the owner of a company located near Sakhare Wasti in the Hinjewadi area. About a year before, in January 2025, he received calls on his cell phone from the fraudsters offering huge returns on investments in a company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

As per a press release issued Saturday, the accused persons, identifying themselves as Sunny Shah of Kolkata, Rahul Jain of Indore, Amir Khan, and Mayur Shaikh, told the accused about an investment plan of the ‘Pheonix Infinity Private Limited’ company.