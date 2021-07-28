Pune: Businessman duped of Rs 1.24 crore on pretext of investment in herbal oils

The complainant came in contact with the profile of a woman on social media.

A 56-year-old businessman from Pune was cheated to the tune of Rs 1.24 crore by alleged cyber criminals on the pretext of investment in herbal oils for which he was promised high returns.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police station of Pune city. While the businessman approached them recently, he was cheated around mid-2019 when the amount of Rs 1.24 crores was taken from him in multiple transactions.

The complainant came in contact with the profile of a woman on social media. Subsequently, as the communication increased, he was told about investment in herbal oils. The man ended up transferring Rs 1.24 crores to multiple bank accounts after he was lured by high investment.

He recently approached the police after making several attempts to contact the suspects. Officials said that a probe has been launched into the phone numbers and bank accounts used by the accused.