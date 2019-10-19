Toggle Menu
Pune businessman directed to pay Rs 1 crore for ‘defaming hospital’https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pune-businessman-directed-to-pay-rs-1-crore-for-defaming-hospital-6077093/

The businessman had been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac ailment and an angioplasty was conducted on January 4, 2013.

The court upheld the hospital’s contention that instead of paying the dues, the patient had circulated defamatory content in newspapers.

The court of a Joint Civil Judge (Jr Dn) has directed a city-based businessman to pay Rs 1 crore as defamation charges to Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital along with an outstanding bill amount of Rs 3,89,795.

The ruling, made by Judge S M A Sayyed on September 26, pertained to a case in 2013. The businessman had been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac ailment and an angioplasty was conducted on January 4, 2013. The patient disputed the bill, and four days later left the hospital without being clinically discharged.

He had paid only Rs 40,000 of the total treatment charge of Rs 4,29,794.91 and an amount of Rs 3,89,794.91 was outstanding against him. The court upheld the hospital’s contention that instead of paying the dues, the patient had circulated defamatory content in newspapers.

This caused mental agony and harmed the hospital’s reputation in the public, the court ruled, directing the businessman to pay for damages against the hospital to the extent of Rs 1 crore.

