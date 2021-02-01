Pune: Businessman arrested for fleeing from custody, attempting to run over constable

After being detained on January 25, Patil was brought to Yerawada police station in the wee hours of January 26. (File)

The crime branch of Pune Police has arrested a city-based businessman, who was recently issued an arrest warrant by a court in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, for allegedly escaping from a local police station and attempting to run over a constable with his car.

The businessman, Utkarsh Patil, is facing prosecution at a court in Port Blair in connection with a 2018 case regarding dishonoured cheques. The court in Port Blair had recently issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him, which was sent to Yerawada police station for execution.

After being detained on January 25, Patil was brought to Yerawada police station in the wee hours of January 26. On the pretext of using the heater of his car, Patil had fled from the premises of the police station and tried to run over the constable standing in front of the vehicle. The constable had jumped onto the side to evade the speeding car, police said. Patil was booked for attempt to murder and escape from custody even as a search was launched to nab him.

Subsequently, crime branch officials received a tip-off about Patil being at Santacruz Airport in Mumbai. A team from the crime branch arrested Patil on Sunday and handed him over to Yerawada police station.

