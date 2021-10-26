Pune business bakes new identity to bring Europe to India

After spending countless hours taking orders over phone, baking and cleaning up all by herself during the long months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shruti Kapre came to a conclusion that Pune was hungry for high-quality, European-style desserts. Her partner, Prasad Kapre, was on the road almost every day delivering goodies over the past year-and-a-half.

Despite their cakes, pastries and other delicacies being among the most expensive in the market, the business, called Midnight Kakery, boomed during the lockdown. The duo has now welcomed the opening up of the city by rebranding Midnight Kakery as Felice Pasticceria to send out the message that they make more than cakes and, clearly, target customers who have enough exposure to Europe to pronounce the name.

With the new identity, the Kapres will also be spared explaining to confused phone callers at 12 am that they do not work at Cinderella hour.

“Midnight Kakery was a manufacturing unit though we had a takeaway counter and even a small cafe. Before the pandemic, we had annual revenue of Rs 60-70 lakh. At present, it is around Rs 40-45 lakh. During the pandemic, we realised that, no matter what happens, a cloud kitchen will always be in demand. Even restaurants that were closed through the lockdown were delivering food,” says Shruti. Felice is a European patisserie, with a 3,000 sq ft kitchen, one of its kind in Pune, with lots of air-conditioners, among others, to create European desserts that have a lot of butter.

The rebranding followed a private investment of almost Rs 80 lakh in June-July, as well as a self-investment. Over the next six months, Shruti expects a revenue of Rs 50,000 -Rs 60,000 per day. “That is the minimum capacity of our kitchen right now though we can hit up to Rs 2 lakh also per day,” she adds. Since the products do not use preservatives and have a low shelf life, Felice has tied up with a few specialised delivery partners, who will transport the desserts in air-conditioned cars to the doorsteps of customers. “Our customers are willing to pay a little extra for doorstep deliveries of their expensive celebration cakes and other treats,” says Shruti.

Though located in Kothrud, the products are in heavy demand in the area as well as Baner, Bavdan, Balewadi as well as Wagholi and Kharadi. Most of the clients are techies who have tasted good desserts during their globe-trotting assignments, elderly citizens who have lived or worked abroad as well as locals who have developed the fine taste of Shruti’s fare and the importance of using single-origin chocolates. “In the last four years, my learning has been that if we give people a lot of quality, they are going to come back. Some of them might take a little time but they will come back and stay with you forever,” says Shruti.