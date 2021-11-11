To weaken strike, MSRTC locks workers out of staff rooms, throws luggage out

As the state transport workers’ union continues with its strike, the administration of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has taken a strict stance, taking punitive actions against staffers refusing to join duty and making it difficult for them to stay at depots by shutting down staff rooms.

By Thursday evening, more than 50 drivers, conductors and mechanics were suspended by the MSRTC’s Pune division over ‘disciplinary reasons’. On Thursday morning, it decided to shut the resting rooms that are available at Swargate, Shivajinagar, Vallabhnagar and Pune Station hoping that shutting access to free accommodation will lead the workers, who are presently staging sit-in protests outside the depots, to return to their homes thereby weakening the movement.

“The resting rooms are meant for passengers and for staffers who come from other places for a night halt. Since the operations are closed and the staff are not reporting to work, there’s no point keeping the rooms open. We have shut them temporarily and have also asked the staffers to take out their trunks,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, divisional controller, Pune.

Private buses, meanwhile, continued to operate from all four stations on the second consecutive day. On Wednesday, the state home department allowed private buses, school buses and goods carriers to conduct passenger transport. Several dozen buses were operating at MSRTC fare from Swargate, Shivajinagar, Pune Station and Vallabhnagar stands and getting good response from the passengers, officials said.

On Thursday morning, MSRTC decided to shut the resting rooms that are available at Swargate, Shivajinagar, Vallabhnagar and Pune Station. (Express Photo)

MSRTC buses have gone off-road from Monday midnight (intervening night of November 7-8) due to the strike called by the workers’ union. Over 2,600 bus trips that are conducted daily from four stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were cancelled leading to heavy financial loss to the troubled transport body.

The MSRTC workers’ union is demanding a merger of the cash-strapped company with the state government so that its staffers can get emoluments equivalent to what the state government employees get. As all workers support the strike, bus operations from all four important state transport stations in the city – Wakdewadi, Swargate, Vallabh Nagar, Pune Station – remain suspended.