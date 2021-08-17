Pune: Bus stop collapses in Camp area, two injured

Two persons sustained injuries after a 20-year-old structure of a bus stop in Camp area of Pune collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. Police have launched an inquiry into possible lapses in the upkeep of the structure.

The incident took place around 1 pm on Moledina Road in Camp area at the bus stop for civic transport buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML).

Officials from Lashkar police station said some people were standing under the bus stop when it suddenly collapsed. While most of them managed to get out of the way, two persons who could not move sustained injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital by police vehicles which had rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The injured persons have been identified as Devendra Shinde (52) and Santosh Kombal (40). Both of them are under treatment and are said to be out of danger.

Sub-Inspector Pralhad Dongale, of Lashkar police station, said, “While the bus stop is meant for the PMPML buses, it comes under the jurisdiction of Pune Cantonment Board. It’s a 20 year old structure. We are probing whether there were lapses in the upkeep of the structure.”

He added, “PMPML officials have told us that the Cantonment Board was receiving revenue from the advertisements displayed on the bus stop. Thus the bus stop was handed over to Cantonment Board and was being looked after by a contractor. We have sought documentation regarding this from the PMPML. We are also in contact with Cantonment Board officials.”

