Thursday, January 06, 2022
Pune: Burglars steal 222 cellphones worth Rs 55 lakh in Bhosari

Based on the complaint by Prabhu Bhati (32), a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Bhosari station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 6, 2022 12:46:23 pm
The police are checking CCTV footage around the crime scene for clues.

Unidentified persons broke into an electronic shop in Bhosari and made away with 222 cellphones worth Rs 55 lakh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police.

Burglars entered the M R Surya Electronics India Private Limited shop in Bhosari by breaking its tin shed roof and took away cellphones with a cumulative value of Rs 55,12,642, said the police.

The police are checking CCTV footage around the crime scene for clues.

