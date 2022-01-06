Pune: Burglars steal 222 cellphones worth Rs 55 lakh in Bhosari

January 6, 2022 12:46:23 pm
Unidentified persons broke into an electronic shop in Bhosari and made away with 222 cellphones worth Rs 55 lakh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police.
Based on the complaint by Prabhu Bhati (32), a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Bhosari station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police.
Burglars entered the M R Surya Electronics India Private Limited shop in Bhosari by breaking its tin shed roof and took away cellphones with a cumulative value of Rs 55,12,642, said the police.
The police are checking CCTV footage around the crime scene for clues.
