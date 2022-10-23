Pune: Burglars open fire in bid to rob jewellery shop

In an attempted armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Ambegaon Budruk on Saturday night, one of the suspects opened fire at the owner after he rang the security alarm. Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects who had come on a bike.

An FIR in the case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station by a 28-year-old man, who is a resident of Raviwar Peth and owns a jewelry shop in Ambegaon Budruk area. At 10.40 pm on Saturday night, the complainant and his colleague were wrapping up the day’s business when two persons entered their shop.

The suspects threatened the complainant and his colleague with a sharp knife and a revolver. “The complainant rang the security alarm. Then one of the suspects fired a shot at him but missed. The two suspects then fled from the shop, one of them leaving the sharp knife behind at the counter. Another accomplice was waiting on his bike outside the shop. The three then fled from the area,” said Assistant Inspector Amol Rasal.

A police official said, “We are looking at the footage from security camera in the area.”