scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Pune: Burglars open fire in bid to rob jewellery shop

An FIR in the case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station by a 28-year-old man, who is a resident of Raviwar Peth and owns a jewelry shop in Ambegaon Budruk area.

At 10.40 pm on Saturday night, the complainant and his colleague were wrapping up the day's business when two persons entered their shop.  (file)

In an attempted armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Ambegaon Budruk on Saturday night, one of the suspects opened fire at the owner after he rang the security alarm. Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects who had come on a bike.

An FIR in the case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station by a 28-year-old man, who is a resident of Raviwar Peth and owns a jewelry shop in Ambegaon Budruk area. At 10.40 pm on Saturday night, the complainant and his colleague were wrapping up the day’s business when two persons entered their shop.

The suspects threatened the complainant and his colleague with a sharp knife and a revolver. “The complainant rang the security alarm. Then one of the suspects fired a shot at him but missed. The two suspects then fled from the shop, one of them leaving the sharp knife behind at the counter. Another accomplice was waiting on his bike outside the shop. The three then fled from the area,” said Assistant Inspector Amol Rasal.

More from Pune

A police official said, “We are looking at the footage from security camera in the area.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!Premium
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 09:38:42 pm
Next Story

Hashtag Politics | Karnataka minister draws Opposition ire over ‘slap’ video: ‘Will PM take action against his own?’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement