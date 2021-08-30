Pune: Burglars make off with material worth Rs 27,800 from seized property room of police station

Unidentified persons committed theft from the ‘muddemal’ (seized property) room at the old Haveli police station, located on the Shivaji road in Shukrawar Peth. The incident took place between June 13 and July 15 and an FIR was lodged at the Khadak police station on Saturday.

According to the police, burglars broke into the room from the top by removing the roof tiles. They took away material worth Rs 27,800, which included 415 kilograms of aluminium, 45 kilograms of copper wire, LPG cylinder, 70 iron sheets, 400 feet metal wire and 225 kilograms of lead objects.

The police said the Haveli police station, which comes under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police, is now located on the Sinhagad Road, but in the past, it was on the Shivaji Road in Shukrawar Peth, near the Khadak police station. The ‘muddemal’ room of the old Haveli police station is still in the old station and is kept locked. Cops check this room from time to time as material seized in various cases is kept here.

After knowing about the theft, a Haveli station cop Dilip Gaikwad lodged a complaint at the Khadak police station. Police have booked the unidentified persons under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457, (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the IPC.

