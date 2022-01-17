Pune: Burglars make away with Rs 2.5 lakh in another ATM theft

A break-in at an ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank was reported in the early hours of Monday at Yavat town in Pune district. A preliminary probe suggests that the unidentified burglars allegedly used a gas cutter to break open the cash dispenser and fled with cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh, said Abhinav Deshmukh, Pune Rural superintendent of police (SP).

The incident was reported around 2.30 am in Yavat town, located around 55 km from Pune city, said the police.

Another official said that the burglars initially blackened the security cameras before executing the heist. The forensics examination team and dog squad were called to the spot.

In another heist at an ATM kiosk on Chakan Alandi Road near Pune in the early hours of December 26, burglars allegedly triggered a low-intensity blast at the cash dispenser and made away with Rs 16 lakh.

A series of recent burglaries at ATMs, especially those located in the industrial areas in and around Pune, have shown a pattern. Officials said that most of these cases took place in deserted areas during the night. The police observed that despite very clear guidelines from the RBI and repeated communication, banks and non-banking entities running ATMs fail to put in place adequate security covers.

Taking note of the common aspects like the inadequate security cover at the kiosks, the police have also started charging bank officials for ‘abetting’ these crimes for failing to take necessary measures towards securing these ATMs.

Officials said that directives issued to banks and ATM managing entities are very elaborate. They pertain to alarm systems and their links to cell phones of the officials, security cameras and their specifications, armed security guard deployment, lighting arrangements, location of the kiosk, checking of CCTV footage etc, construction of the kiosks and so on. In the cases of ATMs that have been targetted, these directives were blatantly flouted, probe in these cases has revealed.